A 72-year old Staten Island man was rescued by various Ulster County emergency response agencies on Wednesday August 4th, after his kayak capsized.

At approximately 12pm on Wednesday August 4th, Ulster County police received a 911 call from Chodikee Lakee in the area of the boat launch, with a report of an overturned/capsized kayaker who was unable to swim.

Town of Lloyd Police, along with DEC police were first to respond, locating two kayaks, and then the 72-year old man who was holding onto his kayak in the lake. First responders successfully got the man back into his kayak in the lake, where he was then towed to shore for medical evaluation by Mobile Life Ambulance Services.

In addition to the Lloyd Police Department and New York State Department of Environmental Police, additional assistance was provided by the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff's Department, Ulster County Sheriffs Dive Team, Highland Fire Department, Ulster House Dive Team, as well as Mobile Life Ambulance Service.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Chodikee Lake is located 5 miles east of New Paltz, off Route 299 in the Town of Lloyd. It spans 1.3 miles on the shoreline, with a max depth of 20 feet. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, it offers easy access for car top boats and good fishing opportunities, and is a small lake is oval in shape with Black Creek being the inlet and outlet. The majority of the lakeshore area is wetlands and makes fishing from a small boat the only option.

Ulster County Boy Gets Birthday Surprise from Area Police Officers 4 year-old Ryker gets a once in a lifetime birthday surprise from Ulster County police officers.

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.