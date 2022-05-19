Ulster County, NY Recognizes and Celebrates National EMS Week

Yesterday, May 17th, Ulster County Government took to Facebook to acknowledge Emergency Service professionals in celebration of National EMS Week, which goes from May 15th to May 21st.

National EMS Week

National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week was instituted by President Gerald Ford in 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and their important service within our nation's communities. EMS Week is presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in partnership with National Associations of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), and they work to bring together local communities and medical personanel to the day-to-day lifesaving service of medicine's frontline.

Each day during the week has a special theme:

Sunday: Health, Wellness, and Resilience Day This day recognizes the need to care for the health of EMS providers and patients and share ideas on strengthening resilience. EMS workers are people, too, and get burnt out and tired. Their job is nothing easy, so this is an opportunity to take a step back and recognize the need of self-care within the EMS community.

Health, Wellness, and Resilience Day Monday: Education Day This day highlights the public education programs and EMS provider education. This day is to really engage the community. Ways some communities could celebrate this are staging a community injury or illness prevention program, holding seminars, having fall, burn, poisoning, and drowning prevention programs, and more.

Education Day Tuesday: EMS Safety Day EMS providers risk their wellbeing constantly for the sake of their patients. They end up in sticky circumstances, and must think carefully under the fly. Safety Day encourages first responders to focus on risk and prevention rather than possible negative outcomes, and aims to promote the advancement of safety measures that can be put in place.

EMS Safety Day Wednesday: EMS for Children Day EMS for Children Day focuses on the distinctive physiological and psychological aspects of caring for children and serves and opportunity to raise awareness about improving specialized care for children in pre-hospital and acute care settings.

EMS for Children Day Thursday: Save-A-Life Day Save-A-Life Day is a perfect time to hold Stop the Bleed, Public CPR programs and other programs to educate the public on how they can help save a life as they wait for medical personnel to show up on the scene. This day encourages and empowers the general public to learn the steps needed to act in an emergency setting.

Save-A-Life Day Friday: EMS Recognition Day On this day, we recognize and honor the members of the EMS community who constantly go above and beyond. It's a day of gratitude towards first responders for their unwavering commitment to serve.

EMS Recognition Day

Thank you to all of those who are on the medical front line. You have proven yourselves time and time again, and many of us owe our health and our lives to your dedication. Thank you.

