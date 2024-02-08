An elderly doctor is accused of traveling to the Hudson Valley to help with a suicide.

We've learned more information about an arrest after a dead body was found in an Ulster County motel.

Arrest Made After Suicide In Kingston, New York

Last weekend, the Kingston Police Department announced an arrest had been made following a suicide in Kingston, New York

Police allege 85-year-old Stephen Miller, from Tuscon, Arizona, traveled to the Super 8 Motel in Kingston to assist in a suicide last November.

O November 9, 2023, around 11:15 a.m., the City of Kingston Police Department responded along with Kingston Fire Department and other EMS personnel to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person in a motel room at Super 8 on Washington Avenue.

Arriving officers said it initially looked like the person committed "suicide alone in the motel room." But officers soon determined a second person helped.

Arizona Man Arrested Following Death In Ulster County, New York

Following a more detailed investigation and consultation with the Ulster County District Attorney's Office, officials accused Miller of intentionally causing or helping another person to commit suicide.

He was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Not Related To The Deceased

Police didn't reveal Miller's relationship to the deceased, but confirmed he is "not related to the deceased."

Man Is A Doctor In Arizona

We've learned that Miller is a doctor in Arizona, the New York Times reports.

Miller's lawyer told the New York Times the woman who died in the motel contacted Miller "through a national organization that advocates the legalization of medical aid in dying so that terminally ill patients have some control over how their lives end."

Miller was remanded to Ulster County Jail on $500,000 cash bail or $1,000,000 bond or $3,000,000 partially secured bond.

