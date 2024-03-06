Victims and Driver Named in Devastating Ulster County Crash

More details are being shared about the devastating crash that claimed the life of two in Ulster County on Friday March 1st.

Five days following the tragic accident outside a popular music venue, the identities of those involved have been shared by police.

Route 9W Crash in Marlboro Claims Two Lives

The New York State Police, in a press release dated March 5, 2024, shared that they responded to the area of 1347 State Route 9W in the town of Marlboro, Ulster County, following the 'report of a hit-and-run fatal collision involving two pedestrians.'

Though several first-hand witness reports were shared following the incident on Friday, recounting details of the tragic scene, State Police were able to confirm that a vehicle that was traveling south on Route 9W just before 9:30pm on Friday March 1st struck two pedestrians that were attempting to cross the road.

The New York State Police press release indicated that 72-year-old Donna Cristallo, and 75-year-old Stephen Celuch, both of Kingston, were the two pedestrians in the fatal crash. The preliminary investigation detailed that Cristallo was attempting to push Celuch, who was in a wheelchair at the time; 'as they entered the southbound lane of traffic, a vehicle traveling south struck them both.'

Celuch was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Cristiallo was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh by EMS where she later died.

Driver Identified in Fatal 9W Marlboro Hit-and-Run

The press release issued by the State Police also shared the name of the driver in the incident, 27-year-old Angela Fischl of Newburgh. Fischl was identified as the person operating the 2020 Kia Forte that struck the pedestrians.

The vehicle in question continued southbound on 9W and was subsequently stopped by the Newburgh Town Police on North Plank Road.

At this time no additional information has been shared, as the accident it still under investigation. State Police are asking the public, especially any witnesses that may have information to call 845.691.2922.

