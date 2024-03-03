A hit-and-run crash near the location of a popular Ulster County music venue on Friday March 1, 2024 has resulted in two deaths.

180985548 JaysonPhotography loading...

Two Leaving 'The Falcon' Friday Evening Struck By Passing Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

Some patrons preparing to leave The Falcon in Marlboro just before 9:30pm on Friday March 1st encountered the aftermath of an accident that claimed the lives of two. First hand reports shared on social media recount a horrific scene, alleging there were '2 bodies on Rt 9W outside the music venue.'

We have reached out to the witness for additional information but have not yet received a response.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

A post in the Nextdoor neighborhood platform also shared news of the deadly accident, claiming it was two women that were killed in the hit-and-run incident on Friday. That report, which was posted in the 'Marlboro neighborhood' on the popular app claimed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was caught on surveillance and said to be a woman from Newburgh.

25-Year-Old Newburgh Woman Cited As Driver in Marlboro Hit-and-Run

Though no formal press release has been issued by any local law enforcement agencies, the New York State Troop F police blotter from Saturday March 2, 2024 does indicate that a hit-and-run incident took place in the Town of Marlborough at 9:23pm. It goes on to state that two vehicles were involved in the crash where two were killed on highway 9W. It also lists a 25-year-old Newburgh woman as 'driver (1)' in the post. The police blotter indicates the status of the incident as 'investigation pending.'

Police lights by night Alex_Schmidt loading...

This story is still developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

