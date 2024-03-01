Wallkill, New York Woman’s $90,000 Insurance Deception Scheme

A Wallkill woman with previous experience in medical billing entered into a guilty plea after insurance fraud claims totaling nearly $90,000. This week the District Attorney's Office announced sentencing took place in Orange County Court.

Several Agencies Investigate Wallkill Woman For Insurance Fraud

Led by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which is a member of the Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force. The multi-agency unit includes representatives ranging from the District Attorney's Office, Financial Services, Taxation and Finance, and local local law enforcement.

This team, whose focus was to 'enhance the investigation and prosecution of public corruption and financial crimes' launched in March 2023.

Findings indicated that between 2019 and 2021, 50-year-old Shirley Bowens of Wallkill filed fraudulent bills to her insurance company, alleging that she and members of her family had been hospitalized and received various treatments, none of which actually happened.

Through this scheme, Bowens, who had prior experience in medical billing, stole approximately $90,000 from her insurance company.

Shirley Bowens Sentenced to Prison Time for Grand Larceny

During the plea proceedings Bowens admitted to stealing the money, and because of her guilty plea for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, was sentenced on Tuesday, February 27th to two to six years in prison.

This defendant egregiously sought to enrich herself by making false insurance claims. While the defendant might have hoped for easy money, instead the dedicated investigators who are part of the Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force identified her criminal actions and ensured that she was held accountable. The Task Force will continue to dedicate the time, personnel, and resources necessary to uncover frauds such as this one.

