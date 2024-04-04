Hudson Valley Man Confesses To Dealing ‘Lethal’ Drugs That Killed

Following a Hudson Valley man's overdose death, a local drug dealer confessed to selling him the "lethal" drugs.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a guilty plea following a fatal overdose

Washingtonville, New York Man pleads guilty to Manslaughter, More After Fatal Overdose

In Orange County Court, 36-year-old Timothy Lempicki of Washingtonville pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Lempicki pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a man who was found dead in the Town of New Windsor, on July 17, 2022.

The unnamed man died from a fatal overdose of the powerful narcotic fentanyl, according to the Orange County DA's Office.

“The lethal nature of fentanyl has been well documented and well publicized, and this defendant knew the danger he was placing the victim in when he sold these drugs,” Hoovler stated.

Orange County, New York Man Confesses To Dealing Deadly Drugs

Lempicki confessed he sold drugs to the man who overdosed in the Village of Washingtonville.

"Lempicki also admitted that at the time sold the drug, he knew, and consciously disregarded, a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the drug might have a lethal effect on the person he sold it to," the Orange County DA's office stated.

Sentencing

Lempicki is expected to be sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison when sentenced in late June.

“Drug dealers must be held accountable for the death and damage that they cause," Hoovler added.

