America’s ‘Least Trusted’ Restaurant Has 125 New York Locations

A restaurant with 125 locations across New York State, that's beloved by many, was just found to be very untrustworthy.

Clarify Capital recently polled over 1,000 Americans to find out the most trusted and least trusted brands across many different industries. Americans of all brands were polled.

Clarify Capital also consulted the Better Business Bureau to help craft its lists.

Least Trusted Restaurant In America

Fishkill Panera Google Maps loading...

According to the survey, Panera Bread is America's least trusted eatery.

About 20 percent of those polled voted Panera Bread the "least trusted."

Over 120 Panera Bread Locations Across New York State

Panera Bread To Eliminate Artificial Food Additives By 2016 Getty Images loading...

The website Stacker recently made a list that highlighted the most common fast-food chains in New York.

Panera Bread placed 16th on the list with over 120 locations across New York State. If you're wondering, Dunkin placed first with over 1,500 Empire State locations.

Locations In Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Middletown, Newburgh, White Plains, Suffern and Wallkill

Panera Bread To Acquire Au Bon Pain Bakery Chain Getty Images loading...

Panera Bread's official website states there are 125 eateries across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

There are many locations across the Hudson Valley including Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Middletown, Newburgh, White Plains, Suffern and Wallkill.

In related news, New York State is home to all of America's 20 most popular dining options. CLICK HERE to find out the top 20.

Panera Accused Of Ripping Off New York Customers

One Hudson Valley Post reader isn't shocked that Panera is America's "least trusted" eatery.

Panera Poughkeepsie Middletown Newburgh Kingston Getty Images for Panera loading...

He tells us he used to love the food at Panera but believes something changed and now describes the food as "glorified hospital food."

More Reasons Why Panera May Be Least Trusted

Hudson Valley Post did some digging and found a few reasons why some may find Panera untrustworthy.

A recent lawsuit alleges Panera Bread of inflating prices to trick customers into thinking they were getting a deal for ordering on the restaurant's app.

Panera Poughkeepsie Middletown Kingston Fishkill Getty Images loading...

Panera Bread's Charged Lemonade is also blamed for at least two customer's deaths. Reports say the company didn't advertise the drink contained a lot of caffeine.

Each drink has almost 400 milligrams of caffeine. That's the FDA's suggested daily maximum intake.

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!