Even More Bloodshed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Bar

Is this the most dangerous bar in all of the Hudson Valley?

There's been another violent incident at Whispers Cocktail Lounge in the Town of Wallkill.

Another Violent Incident At Orange County, New York Bar

Google Google loading...

Town of Wallkill police officers responded to a report of an assault at Whispers Cocktail Lounge, 428 State Route 17 M, on Saturday just before 4 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck police say. He was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center by Wallkill Emergency Medical Services for treatment of his neck wounds.

The 32-year-old's name wasn't released, nor was his condition.

Middletown, New York Man Arrested

Google Google loading...

Following an investigation, 44-year-old Paul Washington from Middletown was arrested. He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

2 Shot, 1 Stabbed At Whispers

Just a few weeks ago, gunfire broke out outside Whispers, and three people were hurt. Two people were shot and another person was stabbed.

An arrest was made following a large police presence at a nearby condo.

Large Police Presence Outside Condo Complex In Orange County, New York

One person was shot and another person was stabbed following a dispute at Whispers Cocktail Lounge back in June 2021.

In 2019, an 18-year-old woman from Dutchess County went missing after she was last seen at Whispers Cocktail Lounge.

NSYP NSYP loading...

She was later found safe.

Whispers, which opened up in 1993, has yet to comment about the recent violence.

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.