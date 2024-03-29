‘Terrifying’ Hudson Valley Man Tries To Kill Victim, Cut Out Eye

A Hudson Valley homeowner dealt with every resident’s worst nightmare.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a guilty plea in Orange County Court after a "terrifying" incident.

Guilty Plea in Unionville Burglary Case

District Attorney Hoovler confirmed 38-year-old Jesse Frank of Unionville, New York pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to burglary in the first degree.

“The terrifying facts of this case are every resident’s worst nightmare,” David M. Hoovler said. “Violent offenders must face stiff punishment so that dangerous individuals are removed from our community while also serving as a deterrent to others."

Jesse Frank Pled Guilty to Burglary in the First Degree

According to court documents, around noon on May 10, 2023, Frank kicked down the door of a tenant in a home in the Village of Unionville while holding a knife.

Frank "threatened to kill" the victim and hit the victim near the eye with the knife. During the struggle, the unnamed victim sustained a broken orbital bone and a cut to the hand.

The victim was able to run away and get help from a passing driver who called 911.

Wanted To Take Victim's Eye Out

A man with a bloody knife in his hand Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Frank told police he was "attempting to take the victim’s eye out," according to court documents.

While pleading guilty he confessed to illegally entering the victim's bedroom with intent to commit a crime and injuring the victim.

The victim's injuries aren't "permanent injuries," according to the Orange County DA's office.

Faces up to 9 Years in Prison

Under the plea agreement announced on the record at the time that Frank pled guilty, the Orange County District Attorney's office will recommend 9 years in prison.

Frank is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

