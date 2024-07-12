Body Now Recovered Following Bridge Tragedy in the Hudson Valley

A tragic situation unfolded in the Hudson Valley on Wednesday evening following reports of an incident on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in the town of Ulster.

Police Respond To Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge After Reports of Jumper

Information began circulating on Wednesday evening, July 10th, shortly after 6:00pm of activity on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. Authorities confirmed that state troopers did respond to the bridge, located in the town of Ulster, following the report of a male who jumped off the bridge.

Limited information was released in the hours following, as police and recovery teams responded to the area.

Body Recovered Thursday July 11th

Police investigation revealed that the man, whose identity has not been released at this time, was riding a bicycle on the bridge on Wednesday the 10th before he stopped mid-span, and jumped.

The New York State Police shared that a number of agencies were called in to assist with recovery of the man's body, including The State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT), Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, East Kingston Water Rescue, and New York State Police Aviation.

Search efforts began on Wednesday evening, yet everything halted later that night due to darkness impacting visibility.

The searched resumed on Thursday morning, and the body was located that afternoon, July 11th, by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team that afternoon.

Sadly, this is not the first incident on this particular bridge as of late, a similar situation took place in November, with divers recovering the body of a 25-year-old Dutchess County resident from the water.

There are resources available for those who may be struggling with a life crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text "Got5" to 741-741.

