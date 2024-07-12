Kingston Now Considers Major Change to Historic Uptown District

The Hudson Valley is steeped in history, especially Kingston. Kingston was New York's first capitol and holds some of the nation's oldest titles. The oldest intersection in America is in Kingston.

Earlier this week, the City of Kingston Common Council discussed a request of $1.2 million which would be used to remove an iconic feature of Kingston's historic uptown area.

Changes to Architecture in Kingston, NY

Mayor Steven Noble and Council President Andrea Shaut proposed the funding for the $1.2 million project which would focus on removing the canopies attached to over 40 buildings in the historic uptown business district.

The buildings these canopies are attached to all make up part of Kingston's National Historic District. The proposed removal of the canopies would allow the Stockade District to appear closer to its original historic facades.

What Was the Pike Plan?

These canopies were originally attached in the 1970s. They were originally part of the Pike Plan, a plan that was established as a reaction to the economic threats of the new Hudson Valley Mall. The city was concerned they would see a decrease in business following the opening of the new mall and created these canopies as a part of a "pedestrian-only mall" idea.

The entire Pike Plan was never finished, pretty much just leaving the area with the new canopies. In Mayor Noble and Council President Shaut's proposal, they state, "Kingston has worked extensively to protect and preserve its historic buildings and architecture and the Pike Plan is not a part of that historic fabric."

The proposed $1.2 million would be used to remove the existing canopies and restore and weatherproof the facades of the historic buildings.

Comments from the Kingston Common Council

In discussing the proposal at the July 10th Common Council & Financial Audit Committee meeting, members brought up how the removal of the canopies would provide greater visibility of storefronts and therefore increase business opportunities. They also noted how the New York State Office of Parks and Recreation noted the Pike Plan as a non-contributing feature to the area's National Historic Register designation.

One committee member, Michael Tierney, gave rise to an alternative perspective on the canopies. He shared how the canopies are not only a cultural asset, comparing them to public art, but how they provide shade for shoppers and visitors during the grueling heat snap we've been experiencing. He further cited how these canopies are, "an important piece of public infrastructure" as the city only gets hotter with climate change.

Ultimately, the proposal passed in a 4-1 decision. The project must go to a full common council next before it can be fully approved.

