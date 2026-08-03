Highest Rainfall Totals Across the Hudson Valley And Upstate New York

Highest Rainfall Totals Across the Hudson Valley And Upstate New York

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

We now have official rainfall totals following last week's historic storm across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The info is via the National Weather Service.

Top Hudson Valley rainfall totals:

car on body of water
Photo by Chris Gallagher on Unsplash

1. Kinderhook (Columbia County): 11.47 inches
2. Valatie (Columbia County): 10.31 inches
3. Catskill (Greene County): 9.03 inches
4. Germantown (Columbia County): 8.87 inches
5. Tannersville (Greene County): 8.49 inches
6. Cold Spring (Putnam County): 8.22 inches
7. Elka Park (Greene County): 8.12 inches
8. Freehold (Greene County): 8.10 inches
9. Athens (Greene County): 7.68 inches
10. Chatham (Columbia County): 7.02 inches

Rainfall Totals By County

Columbia County

* Kinderhook: 11.47 inches
* Valatie: 10.31 inches
* Valatie: 9.60 inches
* Germantown: 8.87 inches
* Valatie: 8.80 inches
* Ghent: 8.20 inches
* Chatham: 7.02 inches
* Copake: 4.95 inches
* Ancramdale: 4.17 inches

 Dutchess County

* Rhinebeck: 5.94 inches
* Red Hook: 5.41 inches
* Red Hook: 5.37 inches
* Pleasant Valley: 5.19 inches
* Beacon: 5.10 inches
* Red Hook: 5.06 inches
* Pleasant Valley: 5.05 inches
* Beacon: 5.03 inches
* Pleasant Valley: 4.99 inches
* LaGrangeville: 4.91 inches
* Pleasant Valley: 4.87 inches
* Haviland: 4.78 inches
* Dover Plains: 4.55 inches
* Hyde Park: 4.30 inches
* Poughkeepsie: 4.29 inches
* LaGrangeville: 3.99 inches
* Hudson Valley Regional Airport: 3.74 inches
* Millbrook: 2.95 inches

Greene County

* Catskill: 9.03 inches
* Tannersville: 8.49 inches
* Elka Park: 8.12 inches
* Freehold: 8.10 inches
* Athens: 7.68 inches
* Freehold: 6.15 inches
* Lexington: 5.63 inches
* Hunter: 5.37 inches
* Greenville: 4.19 inches

Ulster County

* Atwood: 5.92 inches
* Claryville: 5.92 inches
* Woodstock: 5.77 inches
* Woodstock: 5.57 inches
* Highland: 4.49 inches
* Hurley: 4.20 inches
* Hurley: 4.19 inches
* Highland: 4.09 inches
* Highland: 3.88 inches
* Esopus: 3.85 inches
* Tillson: 3.67 inches
* Saugerties: 3.63 inches
* High Falls: 3.49 inches
* New Paltz: 3.04 inches
* Kingston: 2.63 inches
* Plattekill: 2.46 inches
* Wallkill: 2.15 inches
* Wallkill: 1.97 inches
* Marbletown: 1.70 inches

Orange County

* U.S. Military Academy (West Point): 3.71 inches
* Port Jervis: 2.54 inches
* Monroe: 2.13 inches
* Tuxedo Park: 2.06 inches
* Port Jervis: 2.02 inches
* Cornwall-on-Hudson: 1.91 inches
* New Windsor: 1.91 inches
* Greenwood Lake: 1.86 inches
* Otisville: 1.77 inches
* Montgomery: 1.73 inches
* Vails Gate: 1.67 inches
* Harriman: 1.57 inches
* Montgomery Airport: 1.51 inches

 Putnam County

* Cold Spring: 8.22 inches
* Nelsonville: 6.36 inches
* Garrison: 5.61 inches
* Lake Carmel: 2.70 inches
* Lake Carmel: 2.58 inches
* Putnam Lake area: 2.12 inches
* Brewster: 1.75 inches
* Mahopac: 1.17 inches

Westchester County

* Peekskill: 6.04 inches
* Shrub Oak: 5.62 inches
* Yorktown Heights: 5.62 inches
* Peekskill: 5.52 inches
* Ossining: 4.15 inches
* Somers: 3.09 inches
* Briarcliff Manor: 2.60 inches
* Yorktown Heights: 2.58 inches
* Chappaqua: 1.95 inches
* South Salem: 1.83 inches
* Rye Brook: 1.81 inches
* Tarrytown: 1.73 inches
* Pleasantville: 1.71 inches
* Thornwood: 1.71 inches
* Armonk: 1.62 inches
* Port Chester: 1.37 inches

Rockland County

* New City: 4.22 inches
* Stony Point: 4.16 inches
* Spring Valley: 3.94 inches
* Nanuet: 3.77 inches
* Spring Valley: 3.68 inches
* Bardonia: 3.56 inches
* Stony Point: 3.53 inches
* Pomona: 3.47 inches
* New Hempstead: 3.43 inches
* Suffern: 3.41 inches
* Blauvelt: 3.10 inches
* Montebello: 2.98 inches
* Mount Ivy: 2.95 inches

 

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