Massive Update: 2-Month-Old Child Found Dead In Upstate New York

New York State Police provided a massive update regarding a 2-month-old child who was found dead in the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend, New York State Police from the Hudson Valley confirmed an investigation into the death of 2 month-old child in Orange County, New York.

State Police Troop F BCI Investigate Death Of 2-Month-Old Child in Orange County, New York

According to New York State Police, the investigation began last month at a home on Fawn Hill in Sparrow Bush, New York.

On January 19, 2024, at about 4:46 a.m., Troopers assigned to the SP Greenville Barracks responded to an Orange County 911 call for an unresponsive child at a home at Fawn Hill.

EMS arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures which were unsuccessful, according to New York State Police.

No Criminal Charges In Case Of Sparrow Bush, New York Baby

The child was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis where the baby was pronounced deceased, police say.

The infant's cause of death hasn't been released, but New York State Police confirmed that after over a month of investigating no charges will be filed.

"The NYSP investigation determined that no criminality was involved in the death of the child," New York State Police stated in a press release.

