A scary situation unfolded in the Hudson Valley early Friday evening in what is being referred to by authorities as a 'mass casualty incident.' It has been clarified that there was no aircraft incident, but rather injuries and illness due to in-air turbulence, and the number of passengers impacted is the reason behind the 'mass casualty' classification.

Plane Headed For Newark Diverted to Stewart Airport

Several local agencies have reported that evaluations and hospital transports are underway from the area around Stewart International Airport, as 200+ people on board a flight from overseas may have been impacted by severe turbulence.

The plane was allegedly on approach to New Jersey's Newark Airport when it 'struck severe turbulence and diverted to Stewart,' this according to FlightAware, which provides real time worldwide flight tracking.

Air Guard, Several Ambulance Companies Called To Stewart Airport, Surrounding Area

Orange County NY Fire Calls is reporting that Air Guard units as well as EMS from a number of local agencies including New Windsor and Beacon Ambulance 1 have been called to a staging area. According to audio footage shared in a local scanner feed, the staging area appears to be set up at the nearby Homewood Suites.

The aircraft, a 787, which is said to have been traveling from Italy to Newark Airport, hit turbulence in flight. The plane was able to divert and land safely at Stewart Airport where the 300+ passengers who experienced the turbulence were evaluated for injuries. No deaths have been reported.

At this time the local scanner feeds report that a small number of passengers have been transported to local hospitals, while many have refused medical attention as of 7:25pm EST.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.