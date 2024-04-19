CDC Warns Of ‘Salmonella Outbreak’ From Popular New York Grocery

At least 12 people have gotten sick and one person was sent to the hospital following this "salmonella outbreak."

The CDC is warning salmonella infections linked to "contaminated basil" sold at Trader Joe’s

Salmonella Infections Linked To Trader Joe's

The CDC issued a "food safety alert" linked to Salmonella infections from potentially contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's confirmed it's the "Infinite Herbs Organic Basil" which is sold in 29 states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Vermont, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"Do not eat any contaminated basil. Check your home for contaminated basil. Throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s," the CDC states. "Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the basil using hot soapy water or a dishwasher."

12 Sick From Trader Joe's Basil, 1 Sent To The Hospital

The CDC has confirmed reports of 12 Salmonella infections in seven states. One person has been hospitalized.

"The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil," the CDC states.

Salmonella Symptoms, When To Go To The Hospital

Trader Joe's Recall

Trader Joe's has pulled the products from store shelves in all 29 states.

The recalled Infinite Herbs Organic Basil (UPC# 8 18042 02147 7) were sold in 2.5-ounce packages between February 1, 2024 and April 6, 2024.

"If you purchased the product during this date range, please discard it or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's states.

