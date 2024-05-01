Brothers Murdered Upstate New York Dad On New Year’s Day

Two brothers, one a US Army Sergeant, murdered a Hudson Valley father on New Year's Day. The dad was found with 12 shots and left to die in his driveway.

Officials from Ulster County announced a pair of brothers were found guilty of murdering a father.

Brothers Murder Father In Ulster County, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Junando Dawkins, 30, of Newburgh, and his brother, 34-year-old Juwaugh Dawkins of Jacksonville, Florida, were convicted in Ulster County Court of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

It took the jury less than three hours to come back with their verdicts after an 11-day trial into the murder of Daniel Spotards.

“Today, an Ulster County jury of eleven women and one man returned a verdict of guilty in a premeditated murder case," District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said.

Plattekill, New York Father Shot 12 Times By Brothers

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

US Army Sergeant From Newburgh, New York Accused Of Murder In Plattekill, New York. Victim Has Ties To Dutchess County.

Spotards was born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1981 but was a lifelong Plattekill resident, according to his obituary.

"The shots that killed Daniel Spotards did more than kill him; they took him away from his children and family, and each of the twelve shots pierced the sense of safety and psychological well-being of the community," Nneji added.

Sentencing Set For This Summer

White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral/UCDA/Googe White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral/UCDA/Google loading...

The brothers face up to to 25 years to life in State Prison when sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for July.

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed & Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

28 New York Hospitals Earn D Grade For Patient Safety