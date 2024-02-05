Elderly Arizona Man Arrested After Suicide In Upstate New York

A suicide inside a motel in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of an elderly man from Arizona.

An Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly helping with a suicide in Ulster County, New York

Arrest Made After Suicide In Kingston, New York

Over the weekend, the Kingston Police Department announced an arrest had been made following a suicide in Kingston, New York on November 9, 2023.

On that morning, around 11:15 a.m., the City of Kingston Police Department responded along with Kingston Fire Department and other EMS personnel to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person in a motel room at Super 8 on Washington Avenue.

Arriving officers said it initially looked like the person committed "suicide alone in the motel room." But officers soon determined a second person helped.

"Upon arrival, a person was located who initially appeared to have committed suicide alone in the motel room. Upon further investigation evidence was developed that there had been a second person present who contributed to or assisted in the suicide," the Kingston Police Department stated in a press release.

Arizona Man Arrested Following Death In Ulster County, New York

Following a more detailed investigation and consultation with the Ulster County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 85-year-old Stephen P. Miller of Tucson, Arizona.

He's accused of intentionally causing or helping another person to commit suicide.

Miller was arraigned in Ulster County Court on Friday. He was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Not Related To The Deceased

Police didn't reveal Miller's relationship to the deceased, but confirmed he is "not related to the deceased."

The name of the deceased wasn't released.

Following the arraignment, Miller was remanded to Ulster County Jail on $500,000 cash bail or $1,000,000 bond or $3,000,000 partially secured bond.

