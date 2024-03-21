Life Saved At Second Biggest St Patrick’s Day Parade In New York

The quick actions of an EMT saved a man's life during a St Patrick's Day parade in the Hudson Valley.

Firefighters from the Lower Hudson Valley are highlighting the lifesaving efforts made by an EMT during an annual St Patrick's Day parade.

St Patrick's Day Parade In Rockland County, New York

According to Rockland County officials, the annual St Patrick's Day parade in Pearl River is the second-largest parade in New York State and in the top 10 in the United States.

Of course, New York City is the biggest parade in New York.

Sunday was the 60th Rockland County St Patrick's Day Parade.

Man's Life Saved During St Patrick's Day Parade In Pearl River, New York

As the crowd began to gather in Pearl River for the parade, a Hudson Valley resident began to experience sudden cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, Piermont Fire Department EMS Lt Hope Goswick witnessed the man collapse, recognized he was in cardiac arrest and immediately began CPR with the man's son assisting.

More EMS arrived and soon the man's pulse returned. He was alive, conscious and alert at the hospital, officials say. The man's name hasn't been released.

"The quick action of EMS LT Hope Goswick and initiation of early CPR, combined with teamwork of multiple EMS crews, directly resulted in the saving of a life," the Piermont Fire Department stated in a press release.

