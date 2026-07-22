AI Just Arrived At These Airports In New York & Hudson Valley

Airports in the Hudson Valley and New York are getting a new AI tool.

Orange County's Stewart Airport is among the New York regional hubs to get a new AI tool for travelers.

AI Comes To Stewart Airport

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The Port Authority's new AI travel assistant is live at New York Stewart International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

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Instead of a single program, each airport has its own unique, custom-trained AI tool embedded directly into its newly redesigned website.

“Having a virtual assistant embedded into our airport websites gives travelers an easy one-stop shop for their questions about a particular airport, which is what digitally savvy travelers expect from their online search experiences,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “A truly useful website and web search shouldn’t require multiple click-throughs and endless scrolling.”

Officials say that the new feature acts as a personal travel assistant for real-time parking information, wait times and other questions flyers may have.

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The agency says they hope to eliminate the need to search through multiple web pages before booking a trip, making it easier for travelers to get where they are going.

“Our new airport websites make it easier to find information when you need it, without an online scavenger hunt that may or may not be updated,” said Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia.

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