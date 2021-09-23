We have all seen the headlines stating that someone with Alzheimer's is missing. We can only imagine how scary it would be to have someone we care about be lost in the community. You may actually know someone who has had to live through that exact situation. Today the Town of Lloyd Police announced a program that will hopefully prevent this type of event from occurring in their community.

Today (Sept 22, 2021) the town of Lloyd Police announced a new program called the Alzheimer's Identification Bracelet Program. Through this program the Town of Lloyd Police hope to distribute purple bracelets to Alzheimer patients in the community. The goal is to make it possible for someone to identify the person if they were out on their own in need of assistance.

The bracelets according to the Facebook post are purple to represent the color of the Alzheimer's Association. Purple is the color used to raise awareness of Alzheimer's Disease. The Police department hopes to be able to distribute these bracelets with engraved information to member of the Town of Lloyd community who are at risk due to their advanced stage of the disease.

Alzheimer's disease is listed as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Right now it is estimated that 5 million Americans are living with the disease.

The bracelet program that the Town of Lloyd Police have started is open to Town of Lloyd residence. Each bracelet will be inscribed thanks to the generosity of Bill Ludeke of B & L Jewelers in New Paltz. He has donate the service which will result in the bracelet have on it important information so that if the individual wearing it gets separate from family or caregivers they can be quickly reunited.

