2026 Summer Concert Lineups Released For Bethel Woods And SPAC

Hudson Valley and Upstate New York are getting star-studded 2026 summer concerts at Bethel Woods and SPAC.

Upstate New York is in the thick of winter, but summer concerts at iconic venues are being released. Here's who's coming to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

As I type this, the Hudson Valley is in the midst of another arctic blast. Some parts of the Hudson Valley will experience temperatures that feel as low as negative five degrees, and other parts might get a little luckier with feels-like temperatures at two degrees.

Officials warn that untreated roads and sidewalks are most likely frozen over, making for slippery conditions.

Even colder air is set to move into the Hudson Valley this weekend, along with another chance of snow.

With winter in full-swing, many are making their plans for the summer. Some of those plans include concerts.

We are lucky to have a few iconic concert venues in the area. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Who's coming to the play in Upstate New York this summer? We've got the full up-to-date list below

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

At the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, the modern amphitheater features covered seating for 5,000 and lawn seating for an additional 11,000.

More concerts at Bethel Woods are expected to be announced in the near future. We will update when more shows are announced.

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

A number of more shows have been confirmed at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, including Guns & Roses, Train, Pitbull, and many more. See the full list below

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

B Welber B Welber

