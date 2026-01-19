Another “Prolific” Snowstorm Could Slam Hudson Valley, New York

After a weekend full of snow, experts are warning about the growing chance of another "prolific" storm.

Hudson Valley Weather announced early Monday morning that they are watching the growing chance of another weekend snowstorm.

More Weekend Snow Possible For Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather says they've had their eyes on a potential snowmaker for the weekend for a few days now. Right now, it’s not a sure thing, but the pattern is slowly lining up, and it could bring more snow Saturday into Sunday.

A blast of arctic air, potentially the coldest of the season, is moving in on Friday. At the same time, a high-pressure system will sit just north of us. That cold air could set the stage for a storm to ride along the front and dump snow.

The storm itself isn’t expected to get super strong, but this kind of setup can still squeeze out a decent snowstorm if everything lines up.

"While this storm will likely not have much time to deepen into a power storm, as the pattern is a bit progressive and not “blocky” enough. It will trigger what we call and “overrunning” event. These setups can be prolific snow makers," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

What To Watch For

The key is where the cold front ends up. If it stays too far south, our area will stay cold and dry, while New Jersey will get a "fairly significant winter storm."

What worries Hudson Valley Weather is the fact that models continue to slowly nudge the storm northwest. It only takes a small shift for snow to reach us Saturday night into Sunday.

"It’s been important to note that this year it really wants to snow, storms have been trending NW and more amplified in the medium to short term all winter," Hudson Valley Weather states.

As of Monday morning, Hudson Valley Weather says there's a 35 percent chance the region see snow, but those odds have been increasing as the days go by.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

