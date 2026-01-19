Something Dangerous Just Triggered A Code Blue In New York

A "Code Blue" is now in effect in the Hudson Valley and New York State.

After back-to-back snowstorms, and artic blast is bringing very dangerous weather to the region.

Polar Vortex Returns To The Hudson Valley

It appears the Hudson Valley will have a break from snow, but in exchange is brutally cold weather.

A artic cold front is making its way to the Hudson Valley. It starts Monday evening and lasts all week. Temperatures will struggle to get above single digits on a number of nights this week.

Below are the reported highs and lows for this week in the Hudson Valley, according to Ben Noll.

Monday

  • High: 28
  • Low: 7

Tuesday

  • High: 17
  • Low: 2

Wednesday

  • High: 25
  • Low: 23

Thursday

  • High: 38
  • Low: 13

Friday

  • High: 27
  • Low: 7

Saturday

  • High: 19
    Low: 0

Sunday

  • High: 17
  • Low: 3

State

Code Blue In Effect In New York

Due to the extremely cold weather, a Code Blue is in effect. Gov. Hochul's office tells Hudson Valley Post that a Code Blue is automatically issued when the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees.

"Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended," Hochul's office states.

A Code Blue is an emergency activation for extreme cold weather that relaxes shelter rules to protect the homeless, opening 24/7 drop-in centers, allowing walk-in shelter access without usual intake, and increasing outreach to ensure everyone has a safe, warm place to go.

