Beloved 70 Year-Old Food Company Closing Most New York Locations

A very popular food company confirmed plans to close most New York locations.

Yelloh (formerly Schwan's) is closing all of its locations in New York State, according to a WARN notice.

Schwan’s Home Delivery started in 1952.

In 2022, Schwan’s Home Delivery changed it's name to Yelloh.

"Since the beginning, our can-do attitude coupled with a desire to meet people where they’re at is what has made our company so special. As Yelloh, we will continue to operate as the same solutions-focused food delivery service that keeps our customers’ freezers stocked and their families happily fed," Yelloh Exectuive Chairman Paul Schwan stated.

The new name pays "homage to 70-year history of personal connections in communities around the country and the brand’s iconic yellow delivery vehicles," according to company officials.

I loved Schwan's as a child.

I vividly remember my excitement when a Schwan's truck would come to my childhood home in the Hudson Valley and my mom would stock on delicious frozen meals, snacks and ice cream. Especially the ice cream!

The classic vanilla nut sundae cones were my favorite.

Yelloh (Formerly Schwan's) Shutting Down 8 Locations Across New York State

It's been years since I've had Schwan's and to be honest, I didn't know the company changed its name until news broke that the company was closing locations across the country, including in New York State.

The company is closing eight locations across New York State including in the Hudson Valley.

Below are the locations of all the sites that are closing and how many employees who are losing their jobs.

According to the WARN notice, 46 employees across New York State will be laid off by August 26. A reason for the layoffs isn't listed.

4 New York Sites Will Remain Open

Yelloh confirmed in a statement the company will keep locations in Saratoga Springs, Dansville, Lancaster and Westmoreland open.

