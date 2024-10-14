Be Alert: Fall Tourism Means Extra Police In Upstate New York

If you noticed extra police on the roads this weekend, you weren't wrong. And that will continue.

Law enforcement across New York will be out again cracking down on dangerous motorists.

State Police announce crackdown on speeding and impaired driving over Columbus Day weekend

New York State Police is conducting special traffic enforcement efforts to crackdown on speeding and impaired motorists. This latest enforcement campaign began Thursday and runs until the end of the day on Monday.

“During this campaign, State Police and our law enforcement partners will be highly visible and looking for motorists driving in an unsafe manner," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said. By making safe choices, the injuries and deaths caused by speeding and drunk driving are completely preventable. As always, we will have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly.”

Officials say extra police are patrolling roads due to both the holiday and fall tourism, which will lead to a high number of travelers on roads.

"The New York State Police will conduct special traffic enforcement efforts for the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend to crackdown on speeding and impaired motorists," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Traffic volumes increase significantly on Columbus Day weekend due to fall tourism."

Troopers will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” when an emergency or hazard vehicle stops on the side of the road.

Last year during this special enforcement, 11,000 thousand tickets were handed out, including 4,900 for DWI.

