Backyard Pool Drowning Under Investigation In Hudson Valley

Neighbors say a teen or young adult was pulled from a home's pool unconscious and not breathing.

Early Friday morning, police from Orange County confirmed an investigation into a drowning in a backyard pool.

Backyard Pool Drowning In Town Of Newburgh, New York Under Investigation

Drowning Victim In Town Of Newburgh Believed To Be Teen Or Young Adult

The Town Of Newburgh Police Department is handling the investigation. Responding officers and Town of Newburgh residents helped pull the victim out of the pool.

The victim wasn't breathing and was unconscious, officials say. Arriving paramedics performed CPR.

The unnamed victim was rushed to nearby Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

No word on the person's condition, as of this writing. We will update if more information is released.

Neighbors told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video the victim is a "teenager or young adult."

Drownings In New York Reach Record Levels, More Pools Being Built

In May, Hudson Valley Post reported New York State is making a historic investment to try and prevent drownings across the state. The most money spent since FDR.

The program will also expand access to safe swimming opportunities for New Yorkers, address equity gaps, and provide resources for communities facing extreme heat. CLICK HERE for more information.

