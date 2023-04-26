Search Continues For ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Hudson Valley Man

Police continue to ask for help and offered reward money for a Hudson Valley grandfather accused of "the heinous murder" of his grandkid's mother.

The Haverstraw Police Department took to Facebook as police continue to search for Eugene Palmer.

Search Continues Man Accused Of "Heinous Murder" In Rockland County, New York

Palmer allegedly shot and killed daughter-in-law Tammy Palmer outside her home near Willow Grove Road in Stony Point.

"This past September marked the 10-year anniversary of the heinous murder of Tammy Palmer at the hands of her own father-in-law, Eugene Palmer Eugene Palmer is accused of ambushing Tammy, the mother of his grandchildren, as she walked up her driveway by shooting and killing her," The Town of Haverstraw Police wrote on Facebook this week.

Palmer left the scene in a pick-up truck, which was later found near Harriman State Park in Rockland County.

Tammy's dead body was found in Haverstraw.

"The Town of Haverstraw Police, along with their FBI and US Marshal partners, have not forgotten this crime and have been continuously working on this case. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Eugene Palmer or and information on individuals who have been assisting him with eluding capture, please contact Haverstraw Police Detective Bureau 845-942-3730 or their local FBI office," police added.

Last Seen Entering Harriman State Park

Palmer was last seen entering Harriman State Park. Police searched Harriman State Park looking for Eugene Palmer but he's never been found.

Family members said he was very familiar with the wooded area in the state park that's located in Rockland and Orange counties.

Police Search For One of FBI's Most Wanted in Hudson Valley

Palmer was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2019. Palmer is wanted on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the alleged murder of his daughter-in-law in September 2012.

According to the FBI, Palmer "should be considered armed and dangerous." Palmer is known to be interested in auto racing and is a car enthusiast and is also an experienced hunter and outdoorsman, the FBI says.

Palmer is described as being a 5'10" 220-pound white man with gray balding hair and brown eyes. His left thumb is deformed.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Palmer. Anyone with information should take no action themselves, but should immediately contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

