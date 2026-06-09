Hudson Valley Teen Ranks In Top 0.001% Of Global AI Tech

A Dutchess County high school student has built something so impressive that CEOs across the tech industry are coming to him.

Yatharth Sharma, a student at Arlington High School, independently developed LuxTTS, an open-source AI voice synthesis model, and the global tech community has taken notice in a big way.

Hudson Valley Teen Builds AI Tool That Goes Global

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LuxTTS allows computers to generate realistic human-sounding voices using artificial intelligence. Yatharth built the whole thing himself, outside of school, while keeping up with his regular high school coursework.

The project exploded in popularity, very quickly. It racked up thousands of stars on GitHub, a platform where developers share and rate software, and cracked the Top 25 trending AI models on Hugging Face, one of the most widely used AI research platforms in the world.

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Across various AI platforms, the project has generated over one million views. That kind of traction is very rare for any developer.

For a high schooler from Dutchess County, it's remarkable.

Arlington High School Student's AI Project Goes Viral, Catches Attention Of Top Tech CEOs

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The buzz around LuxTTS didn't go unnoticed in Silicon Valley. Following the project's rapid rise, several CEOs and founders of prominent generative AI companies have personally reached out to Yatharth to discuss potential collaborations and his future in the industry.

The Arlington Central School District recently highlighted his achievement on their website, recognizing him for putting the Hudson Valley on the map in the global AI conversation.

"Out of more than 2 million artificial intelligence projects worldwide, an Arlington High School junior’s work now ranks in the top 0.001%," the Arlington Central School District said.

Plus, Yatharth was recently awarded the prestigious Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Computing Medal, which honors outstanding achievement and potential in computing and technology.

If you want to check out his work, you can find LuxTTS on GitHub and learn more about the project at synthvox.io.

Something tells us this won't be the last time we hear the name Yatharth Sharma.

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