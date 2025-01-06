Arctic Air: Single-Digit “Feels-Like” Temps For Most Of New York

Some New Yorkers are told to prepare for -20-degree weather!

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported a "polar vortex" was going to bring "cold and stormy" weather to the Hudson Valley and rest of New York State.

Over the weekend, many New Yorkers deal with lake effect snow.

Lake Effect Snow In Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the North Country

Residents in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the North Country spent al weekend dealing with lake effect snow.

"Total accumulations from the long-duration storm that began on Wednesday could reach up to four feet in some locations east of Lake Ontario by Sunday evening," Hochul's office warned.

Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Prepare For Crazy Weather

Gov. Kathy Hochul is also urging New Yorkers to prepare for colder temperatures this coming week.

Temperatures drastically dropped this past weekend throughout the state and will remain very low for most of the next two weeks.

“While we continue to respond to lake effect snow across the State, an arctic blast is expected to bring dangerously colder temperatures starting this weekend and continuing through next Friday,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts and take precautions to protect themselves against the cold: wear layers, limit outdoor work and stay hydrated.”

40 MPH Wind Gusts Expected

Along with the arctic air, widespread strong winds with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are possible.

Single-Digit "Feels-Like" Temps For Most OF New York, -20 In North Country

With the wind chill factored in "feels-like” temperatures in the single digits are expected for most of New York State.

According to Hochul's office, it might feel -20 degrees in the coldest parts of the North Country.

