Officials say another "significant winter storm" could bring "heavy snowfall" to the Hudson Valley.

The National Weather Service forecasts 3 to 7 inches of snow for Orange and Putnam counties Thursday night with more snow likely Friday morning.

For Dutchess and Ulster counties the National Weather Service has yet to issue snow total predictions but in its "Hazardous Weather Outlook" writes "there is potential for another widespread winter weather event Thursday into Friday bringing a moderate to heavy snowfall and a brief wintry mix."

The National Weather Service says there is "another potentially significant winter storm forecast to move through (Sullivan County) Thursday and Friday with heavy snow and possibly a wintry mix."

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to issued snow totals for Thursday but has snow in its Five Day forecast for Thursday and Friday morning.

The Weather Channel believes a winter storm on Thursday into Friday could bring with it 7 inches to around a foot of snow to the region. Below is The Weather Channel's forecast for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Putnam counties.

Orange County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected

Thursday Night: 3 to 5 inches of snow

Friday: Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches

Dutchess County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. 1 to 3 inches of snow

Thursday Night: 3 to 5 inches of snow

Friday: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected

Ulster County

Thursday Day: Snowfall around one inch.

Thursday Night: 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Friday: Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Sullivan County

Thursday Day: 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Thursday Night: 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Friday: Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Putnam County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected

Thursday Night: 3 to 5 inches of snow

Friday: Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches

