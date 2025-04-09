America’s New Pizza King Found In Upstate New York, Not New York City
No surprise. New York State is the pizza king. What might shock you is what hometown in New York is now "America’s top pizza city."
Clever Real Estate researched 100 of America’s largest cities to determine the best pizza cities in the United States.
Best Pizza Cities in New York State
It's probably no surprise that New York State dominates this list. Six hometowns ranked within the top 33, including the top spot.
One hometown from the Hudson Valley even made the list! See the full list below.
Best Pizza Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Rochester, New York Is The Pizza King Of America
New Yorkers might be shocked to learn that Rochester and Buffalo both ranked higher than New York City.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
"The best city in America for pizza is Rochester, New York, with a Pizza Passion Score of 98 out of 100 and more than 2x as many pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents as average," Clever Real Estate states.
Buffalo, New York finished with a perfect "Pizza Passion Score," earning the highest ranking.
These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America
Another survey determined the best pizzerias in New York State.
These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America
Gallery Credit: Megan
Clever Real Estate Methodology
Clever Real Estate determined the best pizza cities by researching several factors including:
Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State
- Pizza restaurants per residents
- Average price of large cheese and pepperoni pizzas
- Clever’s Pizza Passion Score
- Perceived pizza quality, (measured by a poll of 2,000 Americans)
30 Best Counties to Raise A Family in NY
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
States sending the most people to New York
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker