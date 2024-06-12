‘Amazing Young Man’ Killed In Freak Accident In Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old with "unlimited" potential who was killed in a freak accident.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Lower Hudson Valley.

13-Year-Old Killed In Harrison, New York

Google Google loading...

Officials say 13-year-old Mark Anthony Giordano was riding his bike with friends on top of a Metro-North parking garage when he accidentally rode off the five-story structure.

The 8th-grader lost control of his electric-powered bike on the top floor of the Metro-North Harrison train station parking structure and fell off the edge of the parking structure.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The 13-year-old from Harrison was rushed to White Plains Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, reports confirm.

GoFundMe Raises $130,000 In Two Days

Google Google loading...

Donations are pouring in for the child's family.

"His promise and ceiling at both Football and Wrestling was limitless. He will be missed for the gentle soul and dedicated friend he was to all who he came in contact with in just a short time here," the GoFundMe states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In just two days, as of this writing, $130,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Giordano attended Lewis M. Klein Middle School. The Harrison Central School District is offering support to any students, faculty and staff impacted by Mark's death.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

The Harrison wrestling team says Mark was an "amazing young man" who had "unlimited" potential in football and wrestling.

"But most important he was always respectful, polite and a wonderful loving teammate," Harrison Wrestling stated

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.