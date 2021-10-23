Alleged New York Drunk Driver Slams Into Hudson Valley School Bus
A driver allegedly under the influence crashed head-on into a Hudson Valley school bus full of students.
On Friday around 10 p.m., the Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a van vs school bus accident on State Route 17K in the area of 208.
Upon arrival officials learned an SUV collided head-on with a Cornwall school bus. The bus was transporting members of the Cornwall football team after a victory over Valley Central.
Police allege the driver of the SUV was under the influence. While driving on Route 17K the SUV traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and struck the school bus head on.
There were about 24 people on the bus which was traveling back to Cornwall, officials say.
At least five people were injured between the bus and SUV, according to the Montgomery Fire Department. The injuries are said to be minor.
"We wish all students that were on board the best," the Montgomery Fire Department stated.
Two players, a coach and the bus driver went to the hospital, school officials confirmed. All were released from the hospital.
The driver was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence as police continue to investigate.
