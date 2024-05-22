Alert: New Yorkers May Be Murdered Or Detained If You Travel Here

Alert: New Yorkers May Be Murdered Or Detained If You Travel Here

Canva

A "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory was issued for New Yorkers. Officials warn of homicides, kidnapping and more.

The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs issued "Level 4: Do Not Travel" Travel Advisory.

Level 4: Do Not Travel Issued For All Americans

Canva
loading...

The Level 4: Do Not Travel alert was issued for Venezuela this week.

"Do not travel to Venezuela due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws. Reconsider travel due to wrongful detentions, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure," the alert issued.

Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved

Back in March 2019, the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from U.S. Embassy Caracas and suspended operations.

Those operations "remain suspended until further notice."

Violent Crimes, Homicides Are Common In Venezuela

Canva
loading...

Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, are common in Venezuela, officials warn.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Shortages Of Gas, Electric, Water, More

Canva
loading...

Officials are warn there are shortages of gasoline, electricity, water, medicine, and medical supplies continue throughout most Venezuela.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

High Risk Of Wrongful Detention

Officials also stress "there is a high risk of wrongful detention" of Americans in Venezuela.

Some U.S. citizen have been detained for up to 5 years and the U.S. government is generally not "notified of the detention of U.S. citizens in Venezuela or granted access to U.S. citizen prisoners there."

Worldwide Travel Alert Issued

Canva
loading...

Officials also recently released a "worldwide" alert, that is warning New Yorkers about the "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions."

CLICK HERE to find out more

Radio Transcripts of Emergency Services During the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks at the World Trade Center

Radio transmission between dispatchers and emergency services responding to Spetember 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks on the World Trade Center

Gallery Credit: Tad Pole

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Keep Reading:

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 
Filed Under: Capital Region, Central NY, finger lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, new york city, New York News, North Country, Southern Tier, Western NY
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post