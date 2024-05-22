Alert: New Yorkers May Be Murdered Or Detained If You Travel Here

A "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory was issued for New Yorkers. Officials warn of homicides, kidnapping and more.

The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs issued "Level 4: Do Not Travel" Travel Advisory.

Level 4: Do Not Travel Issued For All Americans

The Level 4: Do Not Travel alert was issued for Venezuela this week.

"Do not travel to Venezuela due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws. Reconsider travel due to wrongful detentions, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure," the alert issued.

Back in March 2019, the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from U.S. Embassy Caracas and suspended operations.

Those operations "remain suspended until further notice."

Violent Crimes, Homicides Are Common In Venezuela

Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, are common in Venezuela, officials warn.

Shortages Of Gas, Electric, Water, More

Officials are warn there are shortages of gasoline, electricity, water, medicine, and medical supplies continue throughout most Venezuela.

High Risk Of Wrongful Detention

Officials also stress "there is a high risk of wrongful detention" of Americans in Venezuela.

Some U.S. citizen have been detained for up to 5 years and the U.S. government is generally not "notified of the detention of U.S. citizens in Venezuela or granted access to U.S. citizen prisoners there."

Worldwide Travel Alert Issued

Officials also recently released a "worldwide" alert, that is warning New Yorkers about the "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions."

