Alert: Amazon Ends Major Privacy Feature In New York
Amazon wrapped up a major update that kills off an important privacy future.
Did you use Amazon's Alexa?
Amazon Cancels Major Alexa Privacy Feature
Amazon Echo is now sharing information with Amazon servers and users can't opt out. As of March 28, the "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" feature on Amazon came to an end.
Amazon is also updating its "Do not save voice recordings," which will limit Alexa features if you don't want to save recordings locally.
Anyone who uses Amazon Echo smart speakers or Amazon Show Displays can no longer block Amazon devices from sending all voice recordings to Amazon for analysis, CNET reports.
What Is Amazon Now Listening To?
CNET wonders what is Amazon listening to? Stating:
Keeping voice recordings local is an important privacy feature for any voice assistant, and removing it raises serious questions about what Amazon is listening to.
This privacy change comes with Amazon's launch of Alexa+, which utilizes generative AI to enhance the assistant's understanding of natural language.
Amazon Says Everything Is Secure
Amazon claims that voice requests are encrypted and secure.
“As we continue to expand Alexa’s capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the processing power of Amazon’s secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature," Amazon stated. "“Alexa voice requests are always encrypted in transit to Amazon’s secure cloud, which was designed with layers of security protections to keep customer information safe."
However, skepticism remains regarding data safety.
