Alert: Amazon Ends Major Privacy Feature In New York

Amazon wrapped up a major update that kills off an important privacy future.

Did you use Amazon's Alexa?

Amazon Cancels Major Alexa Privacy Feature

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016 Getty Images loading...

Amazon Echo is now sharing information with Amazon servers and users can't opt out. As of March 28, the "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" feature on Amazon came to an end.

Amazon is also updating its "Do not save voice recordings," which will limit Alexa features if you don't want to save recordings locally.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Anyone who uses Amazon Echo smart speakers or Amazon Show Displays can no longer block Amazon devices from sending all voice recordings to Amazon for analysis, CNET reports.

Canva Canva loading...

What Is Amazon Now Listening To?

CNET wonders what is Amazon listening to? Stating:

Keeping voice recordings local is an important privacy feature for any voice assistant, and removing it raises serious questions about what Amazon is listening to.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

This privacy change comes with Amazon's launch of Alexa+, which utilizes generative AI to enhance the assistant's understanding of natural language.

Amazon Says Everything Is Secure

Canva Canva loading...

Amazon claims that voice requests are encrypted and secure.

“As we continue to expand Alexa’s capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the processing power of Amazon’s secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature," Amazon stated. "“Alexa voice requests are always encrypted in transit to Amazon’s secure cloud, which was designed with layers of security protections to keep customer information safe."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

However, skepticism remains regarding data safety.

9 Amazon Items Sold in New York Now Under Urgent Recalls

9 Amazon Items Sold in New York Now Under Urgent Recalls Amazon has listed these products, which were available to shoppers in New York, on their page of recent safety recalls. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

Help The FBI Solve These Eight Open Investigations in New York State