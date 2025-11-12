Major Celebrity Tells All New Yorkers To Stop Traveling

A big-time celebrity says it's a "waste of time" to try and leave New York.

New Yorkers continue to deal with massive issues at airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is warning travelers that flight disruptions will get worse if the federal government remains shut down.

1,200 Flights Canceled, More Expected Today

On Tuesday, FlightAware reported 1,200 canceled flights and 2,000 delays. This impacted all of the major airports in New York.

Duffy says airlines may start to ground planes if the federal government doesn't reopen.

Tuesday, the FAA increased its requirement for airlines to cut 6 percent of all domestic flights. That number will continue to increase daily until it reaches 10 percent, if the shutdown continues.

The reduction is due to a shortage of air traffic controllers around the country as the record-breaking shutdown is ongoing.

Alec Baldwin Says Don't Fly Out Of New York

Hudson Valley residents trying to avoid headaches at the major city airports, such as Laguariada, JFK, and Newark airports, should still expect headaches.

Alec Baldwin, whose brother Stephen lives in the Hudson Valley, says he dealt with a nightmare at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

He says flying out of New York right now is a "complete waste of your time."

"Whatever you do during this shutdown, don't fly in or out of a major airport. Look up the list of airports where they are curtailing all of the landings, and whatever you do, don't fly. It's a complete waste of your time," he said on Instagram.

Despite his frustration, Baldwin did take the time to highlight a United Airlines employee named Rhonda for her amazing service.

"She was awesome, she was great," Baldwin said about Rhonda.

