Hudson Valley Celeb Visits 1 Of New York’s Most Iconic Pizzerias

Stephen Baldwin Heads To Patsy's Pizzeria

Baldwin recently visited Patsy's Pizzeria on East Main Street in Wappinger Falls.

"It was an absolute pleasure to have Stephen Baldwin at Patsy’s Pizzeria!!," the eatery wrote on social media.

The Wappinger Falls location was the first Patsy’s, one of New York City’s most legendary pizzerias, to open outside the five boroughs since 1933.

For nearly a century, Patsy’s has been a cornerstone of New York pizza history. Pasquale “Patsy” Lancieri is credited with creating the city’s iconic thin-crust style and was the very first to sell pizza by the slice.

His original Harlem shop quickly became a world-famous destination, drawing crowds from across the globe eager to taste what many still call the best pizza in the world.

Why Was Stephen Baldwin In Wappinger Falls?

It's unclear why Baldwin stopped by the pizzeria, but sources tell us he might be filming a project nearby. We will report more on that once we get more information.

Baldwin has lived in the Hudson Valley for years. The famous Baldwin brother is the father of Hailey Bieber and father-in-law.

In 2018 the Biebers were spotted shopping at Nature's Pantry in New Windsor.

Just a few days later, Bieber and Baldwin ordered a pie to go from Turiello's Pizza in Nyack. The pizzeria boasts its the "King of Pizza," on its website.

