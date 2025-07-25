Rangers Race To Save 92-Year-Old In Upstate New York Woods

A 92-year-old hiker fell down an embankment. What happened next forced forest rangers into action deep in Upstate New York.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, the New York State DEC chronicled how forest rangers saved a 92-year-old hiker.

92-Year-Old Hiker Needs Help In Upstate New York

On Thursday, around 1:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about an elderly hiker who had fallen down an embankment.

The 92-year-old from Saranac Lake fell down the embankment while hiking Black Pond in Franklin County. The 2.4-mile trail is considered an easy hike for most, according to AllTrails.

Arriving Forest Rangers found the 92-year-old. The hiker reported falling and being unable to walk on their own.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Brighton, Franklin County, New York

Forest Rangers Adams, and H. Praczkajlo, Paul Smiths Gabriels, and Saranac Lake Fire Departments reached the subject and assisted them down to the Black Pond trailhead.

Saranac Lake Rescue transported the hiker to the hospital.

The 92-year-old's condition wasn't released.

DEC Offers Safety Tips For All Hikers

Below are safety tips the DEC says all hikers should follow, regardless of the weather.

