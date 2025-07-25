Rangers Race To Save 92-Year-Old In Upstate New York Woods

Rangers Race To Save 92-Year-Old In Upstate New York Woods

DEC

A 92-year-old hiker fell down an embankment. What happened next forced forest rangers into action deep in Upstate New York.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, the New York State DEC chronicled how forest rangers saved a 92-year-old hiker.

92-Year-Old Hiker Needs Help In Upstate New York

Canva
loading...

On Thursday, around 1:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about an elderly hiker who had fallen down an embankment.

The 92-year-old from Saranac Lake fell down the embankment while hiking Black Pond in Franklin County. The 2.4-mile trail is considered an easy hike for most, according to AllTrails.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Arriving Forest Rangers found the 92-year-old. The hiker reported falling and being unable to walk on their own.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Brighton, Franklin County, New York

DEC
loading...

Forest Rangers Adams, and H. Praczkajlo, Paul Smiths Gabriels, and Saranac Lake Fire Departments reached the subject and assisted them down to the Black Pond trailhead.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Saranac Lake Rescue transported the hiker to the hospital.

Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York

The 92-year-old's condition wasn't released.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

DEC Offers Safety Tips For All Hikers

Below are safety tips the DEC says all hikers should follow, regardless of the weather.

How To "Hike Smart" In New York State

The New York State DEC issued the following tips so New Yorkers can "hike smart."

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley

We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.

Gallery Credit: Weston Loving

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley

Coming across abandoned ruins really spices up a hike. Check out these Hudson Valley trails that take you back in time.
Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post