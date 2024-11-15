8 Supermarkets Across New York Closed For Good Before Holidays

Many New York State residents are scrambling to find a new supermarket just before the holidays.

With the holidays coming up and Thanksgiving now just a few weeks away, many New Yorkers are heading to their favorite supermarket to stock up on goods for upcoming feasts.

Walmart, Target, Costco Trader Joe's Closing Down For 1 Day This Month

Google Google loading...

Hudson Valley Post previously reported Walmart confirmed plans to close all stores, once again, on Thanksgiving in 2024.

Target, Trader Joes and Costco announced similar plans to close on Thanksgiving.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

While those stores are only closing for one day, seven supermarkets in New York are now closed for good.

Stop & Shop Closes 7 Locations In New York State

Google Google loading...

Earlier this month, Stop & Shop closed over 30 locations nationwide, including seven in New York.

A few of the closed supermarkets are in the Hudson Valley. Stores are set to close for good in less than a month.

The Stop & Shop locations in New York that are now closed include:

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

ShopRite of Bedford Hills also recently closed. The Westchester County location closed on Saturday, Nov. 9.

New State-Of-The-Art ShopRite Opens In Hudson Valley

WAKEFERN FOOD CORP. WAKEFERN FOOD CORP. loading...

However, a brand new "state-of-the-art" supermarket has just opened in the region.

Hudson Valley residents are very excited about the new store that has several "state-of-the-art" features and created around 200 new jobs.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

CLICK HERE to find out where and a sneak peek inside.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

Grocery Prices in 2024 Since Crazy Inflation

Grocery Prices 2024 since Crazy Inflation The grocery prices have increased in price dramatically the past couple of weeks. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

Keep Reading: