8 Supermarkets Across New York Closed For Good Before Holidays
Many New York State residents are scrambling to find a new supermarket just before the holidays.
With the holidays coming up and Thanksgiving now just a few weeks away, many New Yorkers are heading to their favorite supermarket to stock up on goods for upcoming feasts.
Walmart, Target, Costco Trader Joe's Closing Down For 1 Day This Month
Hudson Valley Post previously reported Walmart confirmed plans to close all stores, once again, on Thanksgiving in 2024.
Target, Trader Joes and Costco announced similar plans to close on Thanksgiving.
While those stores are only closing for one day, seven supermarkets in New York are now closed for good.
Stop & Shop Closes 7 Locations In New York State
Earlier this month, Stop & Shop closed over 30 locations nationwide, including seven in New York.
A few of the closed supermarkets are in the Hudson Valley. Stores are set to close for good in less than a month.
The Stop & Shop locations in New York that are now closed include:
ShopRite of Bedford Hills also recently closed. The Westchester County location closed on Saturday, Nov. 9.
However, a brand new "state-of-the-art" supermarket has just opened in the region.
Hudson Valley residents are very excited about the new store that has several "state-of-the-art" features and created around 200 new jobs.
