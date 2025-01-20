8 Inches Of Snow, -25 Temps: Latest New York Weather Update

Many New Yorkers are waking up to snow on the ground mixed with freezing cold temps that are only expected to get worse.

People across the Hudson Valley region are dealing with the effects of the first snowstorm of 2025.

Hudson Valley Residents Dig Out After First Snowstorm Of 2025

Canva Canva loading...

Snow started falling late Sunday afternoon across the region. Later on Sunday over an inch of snow fell per hour, making it impossible for plows to keep roads clear.

The precipitation stopped falling early Monday morning. Snowfall totals are unofficial, as of this writing, but the Hudson Valley was predicted to deal with 4 to 8 inches of snow.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Most of the region saw snowfall amounts in that range, making Monday morning's commute slippery.

Bitter Cold Arrives In New York

Man freezing in snow storm white out close up Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

There are also concerns Monday about cold temperatures and wind gusts that'll make it feel like it's near zero degrees outside.

Forecasters say the coldest temperatures many New Yorkers have seen in years will arrive on Monday and last for the next couple of days.

Below are Ben Noll's highs and lows for the Hudson Valley for the next few days

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Residents are being told to bundle up and check on those who might need assistance.

Cold Weather Advisory Issued For Upstate New York

The National Weather Service out of Albany issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Rensselaer, Schoharie, Albany, Greene, Ulster, Fulton, and Herkimer counties.

"Very cold wind chills between 15 and 25 below expected," the National Weather Service states.

Frostbite & Hypothermia Warnings For New York Residents

Freezing Temperatures Continue To Grip The Country Getty Images loading...

The advisory lasts until Wednesdays.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the NWS adds. "Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure."

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Ten Worst Jobs to Have During a Freezing Polar Vortex

Ten Worst Jobs to Have During a Freezing Polar Vortex

Keep Reading: