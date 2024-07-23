5 Of America&#8217;s &#8216;Best&#8217; Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

5 Of America’s ‘Best’ Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

Canva

Foodies from across the nation believe 5 of America's top 10 sandwich shops are in New York.

When it comes to delis and sandwiches, New Yorkers know you can find the best without leaving New York State.

USA Today Says These Are The Best Sandwich Shops In New York

Getty Images
loading...

USA Today just released its list of the "10 best" sandwich shops "across the nation."

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Jersey Mike's Subs;  Firehouse Subs; Capriotti's Potbelly Sandwich Works; Subway; PrimoHoagies Honored

USA Today crafted its top 10 sandwich list by having editors and "sandwich experts" nominate their top picks. Then readers vote for their favorites.

Legendary New York State Deli Makes One Of "Absolute Best Sandwiches in the U.S."

Google
loading...

Delis and sandwich shops from New York State always place high on national lists.

Far & Widenamed the 15 best sandwiches in the United States. It's probably no surprise which deli makes the best sandwich, according to Far & Wide.

Katz's Delicatessen Makes Best Sandwich In New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Where To Go In The Hudson Valley For The Best Sandwich

Rossi Rosticceria Deli in Dutchess County has been ranked as one of the best sandwich spots in the world.

Google Maps
loading...

In 2019, Buzzfeed named Rosticceria Rossi & Sons deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York. Years prior, Buzzfeed said the deli, near Marist College, was one of 16 College Town Foods Worth Skipping Class For.

Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures

This Is New York State's "Best Sandwich"

Far and Wide also recently listed the "Best Sandwich in Every U.S. State"

Keep Reading:

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!

Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA.

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post