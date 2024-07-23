Foodies from across the nation believe 5 of America's top 10 sandwich shops are in New York.

When it comes to delis and sandwiches, New Yorkers know you can find the best without leaving New York State.

USA Today Says These Are The Best Sandwich Shops In New York

New York Icon Katz's Deli

USA Today just released its list of the "10 best" sandwich shops "across the nation."

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

USA Today crafted its top 10 sandwich list by having editors and "sandwich experts" nominate their top picks. Then readers vote for their favorites.

Legendary New York State Deli Makes One Of "Absolute Best Sandwiches in the U.S."

Delis and sandwich shops from New York State always place high on national lists.

Far & Widenamed the 15 best sandwiches in the United States. It's probably no surprise which deli makes the best sandwich, according to Far & Wide.

Katz's Delicatessen Makes Best Sandwich In New York

Where To Go In The Hudson Valley For The Best Sandwich

Rossi Rosticceria Deli in Dutchess County has been ranked as one of the best sandwich spots in the world.

In 2019, Buzzfeed named Rosticceria Rossi & Sons deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York. Years prior, Buzzfeed said the deli, near Marist College, was one of 16 College Town Foods Worth Skipping Class For.

This Is New York State's "Best Sandwich"

Far and Wide also recently listed the "Best Sandwich in Every U.S. State"

