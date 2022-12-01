5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.

Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays.

The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.

On Wednesday, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was officially lit bringing in the holiday season in New York State.

Thousands gathered in New York City Wednesday night last night and millions watched across the United States to watch the official tree lighting.

This year's tree is wrapped in over 50 thousand LED lights and topped with a 900-pound crystal star.

So where is the best place to enjoy Christmas in New York State? Well, luckily for Empire State residents we have many great options.

Many places across the Empire State were recently highlighted by Travel Market Report, Purewow, House Beautiful, and Country Living.

Towns from the Hudson Valley and across New York State were honored, including:

Making the list are:

Rhinebeck, New York

Kingston, New York

New York City

Corning, New York

Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, New York

