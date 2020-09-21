21 New York Pizzerias Make The ‘Best’ Pizza ‘in America’

Over 20 New York pizza places made the list of the 101 Best in America. How many have you tried?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last week, The Daily Meal released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America."

The website claims the best slice in America can be found at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut.

"Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a household name for pizza buffs everywhere. The New Haven-based pizzeria is famous for its signature coal-fired White Clam Pizza featuring fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and olive oil. Get a taste at any location in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Not only is Frank Pepe’s the top pizza destination in the country, but it’s also one of the greatest old-school restaurants of all time," The Daily Meal writes while naming Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the best pizza in America.

To come up with its list, The Daily Meal says it "used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers."

In order to make the list, a pizzeria's pie must be "saucy, cheesy slices of heaven with a doughy-yet-crispy crust and a nice flop; along with a respectable amount of grease."

While a number of New York pizzeria's made the list, the Empire State did not top the list, as most New Yorkers would assume. However, over 21 New York pizzerias did make the list for "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." Six Connecticut pizzerias made the list.

The highest-ranking pizza from New York ranked third. John’s of Bleecker Street in New York City was the top-ranked New York City pizzeria.

"John’s of Bleecker Street is a New York City landmark that opened in 1929 and has been “doing it the same way ever since.” The family-owned pizzeria is best known for its pepperoni and sausage mushroom pizzas, but don’t come here expecting a slice. Pizza is sold by the whole pie only," The Daily Meal wrote.

Below is this list of New York pizzeria's that made the list: