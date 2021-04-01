2 Dogs Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Hudson Valley

Officers sprang into action to rescue dogs that fell through an icy lake.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced police offices helped rescue dogs that fell through the ice. On March 24, ECO Smith received a call from State Police in Catskill about two dogs that fell through the ice on the Potic Reservoir in the town of Cairo.

A person driving by the reservoir saw the dogs struggling in the broken ice and called the police for help. ECO Smith responded to the location and found one of the dogs had freed itself from the ice and made it to shore while the other animal was still stuck on the broken ice approximately 70 feet from the shoreline.

Utilizing a throw bag and Personal Flotation Device, ECO Smith accessed the ice and shuffled out to the dog.

Smith pulled the dog from the water and slid her off the ice on the Personal Flotation Device, officials say. Smith eventually located the owner of the dogs and returned the pets to their home.

The owner said the dogs had escaped their home by digging and removing a barricade, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

