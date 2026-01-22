Massive 1,000-Mile Snow Wall To Slam Hudson Valley, New York

A massive snowstorm with 1996 blizzard vibes is closing in on New York. Forecasts are turning darker by the hour. Here’s what experts are warning now.

Over 160 million Americans, including New Yorkers, are in this storm's track, which is expected to dump over a foot of snow in many places.

1,000-Mile Snow Wall Could Dump Nearly 2 Feet Of Snow On Hudson Valley

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York State is bracing for what's being described as a 1,000-mile snow wall that's going to pummel the East Coast this weekend.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Drivers and people on airplanes on Sunday are told to expect significant delays or flight cancelations mixed with undrivable roads.

In his last update, local weather expert Ben Noll said the setup reminds him of the Blizzard of 1996, when 20 to 30 inches of snow fell over the Hudson Valley, and an 11-year-old boy was killed in Orange County.

The Weather Channel Snowfall Predictions

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Snow is expected to start falling early Sunday and could continue into Monday. Below are the current snowfall predictions across the Hudson Valley, via The Weather Channel

Orange County

13 to 20 inches of snow

Ulster County

10 to 16 inches of snow

Dutchess County

10 to 16 inches of snow

Westchester County

11 to 17 inches of snow

Rockland County

11 to 17 inches of snow

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Putnam County

11 to 17 inches of snow

Sullivan County

8 to 13 inches of snow

Columbia County

10 to 16 inches of snow

Greene County

10 to 16 inches of snow

Right now, Google's weather reports, powered by Gemini Nano, is predicting 14 inches of snow.

Google's data comes from global meteorological agencies. These include the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Met Office, European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and Japan Meteorological Agency.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading: