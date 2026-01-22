Massive 1,000-Mile Snow Wall To Slam Hudson Valley, New York
A massive snowstorm with 1996 blizzard vibes is closing in on New York. Forecasts are turning darker by the hour. Here’s what experts are warning now.
Over 160 million Americans, including New Yorkers, are in this storm's track, which is expected to dump over a foot of snow in many places.
1,000-Mile Snow Wall Could Dump Nearly 2 Feet Of Snow On Hudson Valley
New York State is bracing for what's being described as a 1,000-mile snow wall that's going to pummel the East Coast this weekend.
Drivers and people on airplanes on Sunday are told to expect significant delays or flight cancelations mixed with undrivable roads.
In his last update, local weather expert Ben Noll said the setup reminds him of the Blizzard of 1996, when 20 to 30 inches of snow fell over the Hudson Valley, and an 11-year-old boy was killed in Orange County.
The Weather Channel Snowfall Predictions
Snow is expected to start falling early Sunday and could continue into Monday. Below are the current snowfall predictions across the Hudson Valley, via The Weather Channel
Orange County
- 13 to 20 inches of snow
Ulster County
- 10 to 16 inches of snow
Dutchess County
- 10 to 16 inches of snow
Westchester County
- 11 to 17 inches of snow
Rockland County
- 11 to 17 inches of snow
Putnam County
- 11 to 17 inches of snow
Sullivan County
- 8 to 13 inches of snow
Columbia County
- 10 to 16 inches of snow
Greene County
- 10 to 16 inches of snow
Right now, Google's weather reports, powered by Gemini Nano, is predicting 14 inches of snow.
Google's data comes from global meteorological agencies. These include the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Met Office, European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and Japan Meteorological Agency.
