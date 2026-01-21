Hudson Valley, New York Eyeing Snowstorm Not Seen Since 1996 Blizzard

A monster winter storm, not seen since the Blizzard of 1996, is looking like it’s heading our way this weekend.

Earlier this morning, Hudson Valley Post reported on the growing chances of a major snowstorm this weekend. One local outlet said 10 to 20 inches is possible!

At the time of our article, local weather expert Ben Noll said, "potential for snow in the Hudson Valley on Sunday-Monday is increasing." He added on Facebook that he would provide more details in a future post.

That update just arrived, and boy, it's bad news if you hope to avoid a major snowstorm.

Local weather expert Ben Noll says that at its peak on Sunday, more than half the U.S. population will be under snow, sleet, or freezing rain.

Snow isn't uncommon in the Hudson Valley during January. But Noll notes heavy snow on Sunday morning, with temperatures near zero, is very unusual.

He says the frigid air could produce some of the most powdery snow in 30 years. He says the setup is eerily similar to the Blizzard of 1996, when temperatures hovered between 5 and 10 degrees.

Only a southward shift in the storm could spare the region from a big accumulation, and that’s looking less likely as the weekend approaches.

Snowfall Timing And Predictions

Snow is expected to begin early Sunday morning and continue into Monday. Noll is currently predicting a near 100 percent chance of at least six inches of snow and an over 80 percent chance of over a foot.

Roads could become undrivable, and school closures on Monday are likely. Noll says now’s the time to prepare for a serious snow weekend in the Hudson Valley.

Noll says this is the current "probabilistic breakdown of the potential accumulation."

≥ 6 inches: 96%

≥ 12 inches: 82%

≥ 18 inches: 36%

≥ 24 inches: 6%

