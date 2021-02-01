’10 to 20 Inches of Snow’ Still Expected to Fall in Hudson Valley

On top of what's already fallen, 10 to 20 inches of snow is still expected to fall on the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Weather believes one to two inches of snow could fall per hour from noon until late Monday in Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. The storm should intensify in the northern parts of the Hudson Valley later Monday afternoon.

"By 8 p.m., on top of what's already fallen, another foot of snow from the Mid-Hudson Valley on South. Snow continues (to fall) from there. Basically, the models continue to imply, on top of what's already fallen, we are still expecting (another) 10 to 20 inches of snow," Hudson Valley Weather said live on Facebook.

As for total snowfall, Hudson Valley Weather continues to project the storm will drop 12 to 24 inches of snow in the Hudson Valley with 18 to 30 inches of snow in the Eastern Catskills.

"The stage is set for absolutely horrendous travel conditions Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning," Hudson Valley Weather wrote in its Final Snowfall Forecast.

The Weather Channel believes Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Rockland counties will get 11-19 inches of more snow. That's on top of the 2 to 5 inches the region has already seen.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service predicts Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties will see 18-24 inches of snow while Ulster and Dutchess Counties should see 9 to 18 inches of snow. Sullivan County is forecast for 18-30 inches of snow.

