1 Shot Outside Hudson Valley Home, 3 Men on the Loose

One person was shot in what police believe was an attempted robbery. Three masked men fled the scene after the shooting.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday around 11:30 p.m., deputies and troopers responded to the Dutcher Mobile Home Park, located off Salem Street in Port Ewen, for a 911 call about a disturbance.

The initial investigation revealed three armed masked men approached and adult and a young person outside their home and allegedly demanded undisclosed property. A brief struggle ensued and the adult was shot in the shoulder, police say.

The unnamed adult suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their shoulder. The victim was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, treated and later released.