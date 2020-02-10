1 Shot Outside Hudson Valley Home, 3 Men on the Loose
One person was shot in what police believe was an attempted robbery. Three masked men fled the scene after the shooting.
On Friday around 11:30 p.m., deputies and troopers responded to the Dutcher Mobile Home Park, located off Salem Street in Port Ewen, for a 911 call about a disturbance.
The initial investigation revealed three armed masked men approached and adult and a young person outside their home and allegedly demanded undisclosed property. A brief struggle ensued and the adult was shot in the shoulder, police say.
The unnamed adult suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their shoulder. The victim was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, treated and later released.
Police believe the adult victim was not randomly targeted. No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under active investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 845-338-3640.