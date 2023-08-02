$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At 7-Eleven In New York State

Check your tickets. Another million-dollar winning ticket was sold in New York.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar after Tuesday night's drawing resulted in no grand prize winner.

Mega Millions Soars To $1.25 Billion Jackpot In New York

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Past 1 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, that's been the case for three and a half months now.

Tuesday's winning numbers were white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.

Now the estimated jackpot rolls to $1.25 billion, or $625.3 million in cash for the next drawing on Friday, August 4. If won at that level, it would be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, according to lottery officials.

“There’s always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. “The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly.”

Ticket Sold At New York State Store Worth $1 Million

Nearly 5 million tickets sold across the nation won money. Seven tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second-tier prize.

Those second-tier prizes are worth at least $1 million. One ticket sold in Texas is worth $4 million.

Six tickets, sold in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Wisconsin and New York are all worth $1 million.

Long Island 7-Eleven Sells $1 Million Winning Ticket

The New York winning ticket was sold on Long Island.

It was sold at the 7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road in Melville, Suffolk County, New York.

Read More: New York State Home To 4 Of The ‘Rattiest Cities’ In America

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York City

This is at least the fourth million-dollar winning lottery ticket sold in New York State in the past two weeks.

Last Friday's Mega Millions drawing produced another $1 million winner in New York State.

That winning ticket sold in the Empire State was purchased on Broadway in New York City.

It was sold at Millennium Smoke and News located at 2345 Broadway in New York City.

It's unclear as of this writing who has the winning ticket.

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Mirabito In Ithaca, Tompkins County, New York

A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket for the July 18 Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Mirabito Convenience Store located at 600 North Fulton Street in Ithaca, the New York State Lottery reports.

This marked the second day in a row a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in New York State.

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In The Bronx, New York City

A winning ticket for the July 17 Powerball drawing was sold in the Bronx.

That winning ticket was sold by Gasolina, Fairfield Food Inc., located at 2525 3rd Avenue in the Bronx.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18; Friday’s drawing will be the 31st in this current run.

